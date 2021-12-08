Chewy (CHWY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Chewy has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chewy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

