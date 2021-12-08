Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $268.22 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00220335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

