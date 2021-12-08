Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00007229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $115.62 million and $1.00 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

