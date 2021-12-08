China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 372,578 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,015.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of China Pharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.