Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.72

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.72 and traded as low as C$14.43. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 314,886 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

