Christopher Day Sells 3,496 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.84. 623,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 96.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.