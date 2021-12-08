Chrono.tech Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $723,084.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $72.35 or 0.00143100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00220530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

