Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

