Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 292,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $18,186,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

