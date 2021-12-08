Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

