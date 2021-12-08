Cipher Market Capitalization Tops $114,241.31 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $114,241.31 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00339681 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $729.13 or 0.01439922 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.