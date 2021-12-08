Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

CSCO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 359,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,187,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

