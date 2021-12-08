Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 37,318 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 183,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

