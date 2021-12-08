Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 10,551 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.79% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $81.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

