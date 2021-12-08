Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.