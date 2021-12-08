Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of State Auto Financial worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,662 shares of company stock worth $7,591,939 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

