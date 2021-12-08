Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of IDHD opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.