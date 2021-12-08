Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

