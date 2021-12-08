Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,662,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.