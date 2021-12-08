Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

