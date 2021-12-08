Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

