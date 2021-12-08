Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

