Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of ITQ opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

