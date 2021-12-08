Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

