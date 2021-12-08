Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

