Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,662 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

