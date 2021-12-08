Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 129.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

