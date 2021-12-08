Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 32,208 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

