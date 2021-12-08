Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 37,201 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of TriState Capital worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,630,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 195.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

