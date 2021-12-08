Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 43,070 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.72% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

