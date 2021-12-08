Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 50,569 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of HomeStreet worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

