Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 80,395 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,614,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,913 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

