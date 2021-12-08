Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $696,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

