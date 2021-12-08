Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 141.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

