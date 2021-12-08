Citigroup Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,332.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.88.

AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,634.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

