Citigroup Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Neutral

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNM. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE CNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

