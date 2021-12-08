Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Reaches $63,313.89

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $63,313.89 and approximately $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00042073 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,371,882 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

