Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been assigned a CHF 20 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

