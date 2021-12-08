ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $12,800.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne stock remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 173,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,561. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. ClearOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

