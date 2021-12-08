Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $912.00

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 912 ($12.09) and last traded at GBX 901.16 ($11.95), with a volume of 6606684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 817.50 ($10.84).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.61) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.81).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 626.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 658.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

