ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $360,323.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

