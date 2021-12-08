CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $671.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012522 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,731,015 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

