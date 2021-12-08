Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.40. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 17,891 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $554.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

