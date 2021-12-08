Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $3,140,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. 3,136,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -225.63 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

