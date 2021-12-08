CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.85) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get CLS alerts:

CLI stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The stock has a market cap of £875.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($61,795.52).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.