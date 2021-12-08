CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.95. 12,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.