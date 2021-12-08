CME Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,093 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $44,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

