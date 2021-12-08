CME Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,093 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $44,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.