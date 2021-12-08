Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Codexis worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Codexis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.