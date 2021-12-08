Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE CNS opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

