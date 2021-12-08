CoinEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.96 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $893,207.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.